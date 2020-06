Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Move in condition. End unit sunny & bright town house. 2BR, 3full &1 half BA. Another RM space with a full bath in the walkout basement. 2 assigned parking lot. Main floor is hardwood and deck. This home is middle of Centreville within short distance to shop, restaurant & theater & Rte 28,29,66.You must see this house.