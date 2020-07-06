5809 DEER POND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Colonial with front porch. Freshly painted throughout, all kitchen appliances and the washer and dryer are 1 year old. The family room with a brick fireplace adjoins the table space kitchen. Glass doors to patio and fenced backyard. Two-story foyer with hardwood floors. Finished basement with a very large L-shaped recreation room, a storage room, and utility room. Laundry room with washer and dryer are on the main level. Large master bedroom suite with 2 walk-in closets. Electric garage door openers with two remotes. Underground sprinkler system. Recreation areas and miles of trails for walking/jogging. Neighborhood pool memberships available. Room dimensions are approximate. The application fee is $30.00 per applicant. Advanced placement schools Bull Run and Rocky Run available for grades 3 - 8. Inquire with county for details