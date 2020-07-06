All apartments in Centreville
5809 DEER POND ROAD

5809 Deer Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Deer Pond Road, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Colonial with front porch. Freshly painted throughout, all kitchen appliances and the washer and dryer are 1 year old. The family room with a brick fireplace adjoins the table space kitchen. Glass doors to patio and fenced backyard. Two-story foyer with hardwood floors. Finished basement with a very large L-shaped recreation room, a storage room, and utility room. Laundry room with washer and dryer are on the main level. Large master bedroom suite with 2 walk-in closets. Electric garage door openers with two remotes. Underground sprinkler system. Recreation areas and miles of trails for walking/jogging. Neighborhood pool memberships available. Room dimensions are approximate. The application fee is $30.00 per applicant. Advanced placement schools Bull Run and Rocky Run available for grades 3 - 8. Inquire with county for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 DEER POND ROAD have any available units?
5809 DEER POND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5809 DEER POND ROAD have?
Some of 5809 DEER POND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 DEER POND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5809 DEER POND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 DEER POND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5809 DEER POND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5809 DEER POND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5809 DEER POND ROAD offers parking.
Does 5809 DEER POND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5809 DEER POND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 DEER POND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5809 DEER POND ROAD has a pool.
Does 5809 DEER POND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5809 DEER POND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 DEER POND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 DEER POND ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 DEER POND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5809 DEER POND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

