Centreville, VA
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:18 AM

5805 DEER LAKE LANE

5805 Deer Lake Lane · (703) 624-0309
Location

5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2418 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
new construction
tennis court
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom. Be one of the first to live in this beautifully optioned brand-new townhome featuring a chef's kitchen, open concept first floor, highly optioned bathrooms, like new washer/dryer system, blinds. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, walkout basement, fenced private backyard, 2 parking spaces, community area including pool and tennis court, close to shopping centers, movie theaters, gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 DEER LAKE LANE have any available units?
5805 DEER LAKE LANE has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 DEER LAKE LANE have?
Some of 5805 DEER LAKE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 DEER LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5805 DEER LAKE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 DEER LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5805 DEER LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5805 DEER LAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5805 DEER LAKE LANE does offer parking.
Does 5805 DEER LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 DEER LAKE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 DEER LAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5805 DEER LAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 5805 DEER LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5805 DEER LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 DEER LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 DEER LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
