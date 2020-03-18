5805 DEER LAKE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking pool media room new construction tennis court

*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom. Be one of the first to live in this beautifully optioned brand-new townhome featuring a chef's kitchen, open concept first floor, highly optioned bathrooms, like new washer/dryer system, blinds. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, walkout basement, fenced private backyard, 2 parking spaces, community area including pool and tennis court, close to shopping centers, movie theaters, gym.