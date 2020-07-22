5801 Deer Lake Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful, light-filled end unit town home. Complete custom

renovation only two months ago. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All new GE stainless steel appliances and new kitchen cabinets. New hickory hardwood floors on main floor and upper level. New dual-zone HVAC system. New hot water heater. Italian tile and Koehler hardware in just renovated master bathroom. New Anderson windows and

French doors. Fully finished walkout basement with bedroom, new carpet, new full bathroom and living room area with fireplace.

4 bedrooms each with closet, master with a stunning en-suite bathroom, 3.5 bathrooms in total. Recessed lightning in almost every room. Look over the fenced backyard from your patio. 2 parking spaces, community pool and tennis courts. No pets.

Only minutes away from Life Time Fitness, Trader Joes, Cinemark Movie Theater and many restaurants. Open House on Saturday Nov. 16th, from 1.00pm - 4.00pm



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082