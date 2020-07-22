All apartments in Centreville
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:33 AM

5801 Deer Lake Lane

5801 Deer Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5801 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful, light-filled end unit town home. Complete custom
renovation only two months ago. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All new GE stainless steel appliances and new kitchen cabinets. New hickory hardwood floors on main floor and upper level. New dual-zone HVAC system. New hot water heater. Italian tile and Koehler hardware in just renovated master bathroom. New Anderson windows and
French doors. Fully finished walkout basement with bedroom, new carpet, new full bathroom and living room area with fireplace.
4 bedrooms each with closet, master with a stunning en-suite bathroom, 3.5 bathrooms in total. Recessed lightning in almost every room. Look over the fenced backyard from your patio. 2 parking spaces, community pool and tennis courts. No pets.
Only minutes away from Life Time Fitness, Trader Joes, Cinemark Movie Theater and many restaurants. Open House on Saturday Nov. 16th, from 1.00pm - 4.00pm

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Deer Lake Lane have any available units?
5801 Deer Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5801 Deer Lake Lane have?
Some of 5801 Deer Lake Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Deer Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Deer Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Deer Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Deer Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5801 Deer Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Deer Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 5801 Deer Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Deer Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Deer Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5801 Deer Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 5801 Deer Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 5801 Deer Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Deer Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Deer Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Deer Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5801 Deer Lake Lane has units with air conditioning.
