Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths in convenient location with easy access to all major routes. Hardwood floor on main level, master bedroom with full bath, gas FP and HUGE deck off the gourmet kitchen/family rooms. Convenient location, closing to schools and shopping. The house is ready to move. Text William for any questions. Thanks,