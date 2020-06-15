All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5619 WHARTON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5619 WHARTON LANE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

5619 WHARTON LANE

5619 Wharton Lane · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and quiet**Home is a spacious all brick split level. Boasts 4 bedrooms (and lower level den that could be used as 5th bedroom), 3 full baths, 3 fireplaces, huge (and I mean huge) screened in porch, 2 car garage and outbuilding that could house a car**Sunny updated kitchen with 4 yr old stainless steel appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting and added bay window**Big dining room able to accommodate large table**Dining room boasts hardwood floors, wainscotting & 2 picture windows allowing a view of your sprawling backyard**French doors from dining room lead out to the 23 x 22 huge screened in porch**Porch boasts ceramic tile flooring and recently upgraded vinyl encasing**Three bedrooms up with two full baths**Expansive lower level recreation room with brand new carpet and wood burning fireplace**4th bedroom with new carpet and full bath next door could be used as a guest room, teenager or au pair**Additional 5th bedroom or den with 3rd fireplace on next level**Brand new front and back concrete sidewalk**Updated electrical panel**Lots of fresh paint**Peaceful and serene setting yet only a few minutes to Wegmans or Costco or hopping on to Route 66 or Fairfax County Parkway**Fairfax County Braddock Park just a few minutes away although you have your own park here at Wharton**Twin Oaks and Westfields golf courses close by as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 WHARTON LANE have any available units?
5619 WHARTON LANE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 WHARTON LANE have?
Some of 5619 WHARTON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 WHARTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5619 WHARTON LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 WHARTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5619 WHARTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5619 WHARTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5619 WHARTON LANE does offer parking.
Does 5619 WHARTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 WHARTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 WHARTON LANE have a pool?
No, 5619 WHARTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5619 WHARTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 5619 WHARTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 WHARTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 WHARTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5619 WHARTON LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity