5619 WHARTON LANE

**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and quiet**Home is a spacious all brick split level. Boasts 4 bedrooms (and lower level den that could be used as 5th bedroom), 3 full baths, 3 fireplaces, huge (and I mean huge) screened in porch, 2 car garage and outbuilding that could house a car**Sunny updated kitchen with 4 yr old stainless steel appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting and added bay window**Big dining room able to accommodate large table**Dining room boasts hardwood floors, wainscotting & 2 picture windows allowing a view of your sprawling backyard**French doors from dining room lead out to the 23 x 22 huge screened in porch**Porch boasts ceramic tile flooring and recently upgraded vinyl encasing**Three bedrooms up with two full baths**Expansive lower level recreation room with brand new carpet and wood burning fireplace**4th bedroom with new carpet and full bath next door could be used as a guest room, teenager or au pair**Additional 5th bedroom or den with 3rd fireplace on next level**Brand new front and back concrete sidewalk**Updated electrical panel**Lots of fresh paint**Peaceful and serene setting yet only a few minutes to Wegmans or Costco or hopping on to Route 66 or Fairfax County Parkway**Fairfax County Braddock Park just a few minutes away although you have your own park here at Wharton**Twin Oaks and Westfields golf courses close by as well.