Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors. Step down to Family Room with SGD leading to deck and private fenced yard Unfinished basement is great for storage. Due to COVID-19 Showings are limited to SaturdAY 6-20 FROM 12pm-4pm 1/2 hour appointments available through your agent on showing time. APPOINTMENTS confirmed on a first come first served basis. Please remember to wear masks and gloves.