Large 2-car garage townhome backing to trees in Faircrest. Hardwood on the entire main level. This townhome also has an office on the main level. Large basement with bedroom and full bathroom. Plenty of guest parking. No pets or smoking. Available Jun 15.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE have any available units?
5235 JULE STAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5235 JULE STAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.