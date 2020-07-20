All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5235 JULE STAR DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

5235 JULE STAR DRIVE

5235 Jule Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5235 Jule Star Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

garage
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Large 2-car garage townhome backing to trees in Faircrest. Hardwood on the entire main level. This townhome also has an office on the main level. Large basement with bedroom and full bathroom. Plenty of guest parking. No pets or smoking. Available Jun 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE have any available units?
5235 JULE STAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5235 JULE STAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 JULE STAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentreville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia