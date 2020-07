Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS 2LVL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD*CLEAN, BRIGHT AND PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*SEPARATE LIVING DINING AND FAMILY ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* SERENE FENCED YARD OFF OF FAMILY ROOM*HALF BATHROOM ON MAIN LEVEL*2 OVERSIZED GARAGES FOR STORAGE *LONG DRIVEWAY* LARGE SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS UPSTAIRS*LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE* CONVENIENT LOCATION TO HOP ON TO ROUTE 28~ ROUTE 66~ROUTE 50* DULLES AIRPORT ABOUT 20 MINUTES ~HERNDON /RESTON 20 MIN~ TYSON CORNER ABOUT 25 MIN* AMPLE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & ENTERTAINMENT IN THE VICINITY* PETS CASE BY CASE~PLEASE VIEW VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH TOUR TAKEN RECENTLY~NEW WASHER AND DRYER