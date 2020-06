Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Excellent 3 BR,2.5 BR Well maintained around 2500 sq.ft Luxury townhome, Back to woods in Prestigious FAIRCREST community with swimming pool, tennis courts and Fabulous location in the DC Metro area,backing to tree Parkland.hardwood floors in main level,,fireplace in rec room with walkout to fenced rear yard. Show it today and rent this beauty !!!.