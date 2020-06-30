All apartments in Centreville
5190 Glen Meadow Dr
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

5190 Glen Meadow Dr

5190 Glen Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5190 Glen Meadow Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
GORGEOUS UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 166405

Totally renovation and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath 2 half, 1,978 sq ft townhouse boasts an inviting kitchen, open dining & family rooms, Luxury flooring on main lvl, Carpet in all bedrooms, master WIC & en suite bath, walkout bsmt w family rm, storage, & laundry. Backs to trees! Open yard. 2 parking spaces right out front and a lot for visitor. Convenient access to 28, 29, & 66. Pool, tennis, basketball and kids play area included in the community. Tenant pay all utilities exclude trash.Required good credit score and salary. Available immediately for long term.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

