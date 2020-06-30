5190 Glen Meadow Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

GORGEOUS UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 166405



Totally renovation and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath 2 half, 1,978 sq ft townhouse boasts an inviting kitchen, open dining & family rooms, Luxury flooring on main lvl, Carpet in all bedrooms, master WIC & en suite bath, walkout bsmt w family rm, storage, & laundry. Backs to trees! Open yard. 2 parking spaces right out front and a lot for visitor. Convenient access to 28, 29, & 66. Pool, tennis, basketball and kids play area included in the community. Tenant pay all utilities exclude trash.Required good credit score and salary. Available immediately for long term.

