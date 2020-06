Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

VACANT AND MOVE IN READY**COMPLETELY RENOVATED INCLUDING NEW PAINT,HVAC SYSTEM, HOT WATER HEATER,BALCONY SLIDING GLASS DOOR,NEST TEMP.,KITCHEN COUNTER GRANITE,HARDWOOD FLOOR,FULLY REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM,RECESSED LIGHTS.1 ASSIGNED PARKING# 295. EASY ACCESS TO ROUTE 29,28,66 AND KISS AND RIDE. THIS IS THE ULTIIN CONDO LIVING.SECURITY GATE LOCK AT 7 PM.MUST SEE INSIDE EVERYTHING IS JUST LIKE NEW.