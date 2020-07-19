5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Amazing Rental! Contact owner -Gopal Gopalakrishnan at 703-869-3544 for any questions and to schedule showings. Three bedroom, two and a half bath, three level condo in sought after Lifestyle at Sully Station. Two assigned parking spaces. Foyer will welcome all guests. Fresh paint throughout. Spacious recreation room and storage. Open floor plan with bright living room that has sliding glass door access to beautiful balcony. Separate dining room off kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen provides stainless steel appliances as well as ample cabinets and counter space. Front loading washer and dryer located off kitchen. Vaulted ceiling throughout bedroom level. Master bedroom suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private bath. Conveniently located to I-66 and Rt. 29. *water dispenser and stove ~ as-is condition*