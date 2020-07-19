All apartments in Centreville
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY

5131 Castle Harbor Way · No Longer Available
Location

5131 Castle Harbor Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Amazing Rental! Contact owner -Gopal Gopalakrishnan at 703-869-3544 for any questions and to schedule showings. Three bedroom, two and a half bath, three level condo in sought after Lifestyle at Sully Station. Two assigned parking spaces. Foyer will welcome all guests. Fresh paint throughout. Spacious recreation room and storage. Open floor plan with bright living room that has sliding glass door access to beautiful balcony. Separate dining room off kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen provides stainless steel appliances as well as ample cabinets and counter space. Front loading washer and dryer located off kitchen. Vaulted ceiling throughout bedroom level. Master bedroom suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private bath. Conveniently located to I-66 and Rt. 29. *water dispenser and stove ~ as-is condition*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY have any available units?
5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY have?
Some of 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY offers parking.
Does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY have a pool?
No, 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5131 CASTLE HARBOR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
