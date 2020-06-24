All apartments in Centreville
5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY

5123 Travis Edward Way · No Longer Available
Location

5123 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautifully Updated 3rd Floor End Unit with Great Views and Balcony. Spacious and Bright Rooms. New Quality SS Kitchen Appliances, New Washer/Dryer, New Carpet, New Paint, New Blinds. Update Bath with New Fixtures and Tile Floor. Dinning Room with Built-Ins and New Light Fixture. Spacious Living Room with Gas FP and New Ceiling Fan. Great Bedroom with Walk-In Closet and New Ceiling Fan. Computer Desk Nook. Gated Community Offers Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Business Center, Swimming Pool and More. Close to Major Routes and Shopping. Great Building Located Next to Plenty of Visitor Parking Spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have any available units?
5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have?
Some of 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY offers parking.
Does 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY has a pool.
Does 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have accessible units?
No, 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
