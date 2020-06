Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available starting 6/22/20! Gorgeous end home in Faircrest. Huge eat-in kitchen w/island. Formal living & dining rooms. Ceramic tiled foyer. Main level family room. Exquisite master suite and bath w/separate soaking tub and separate shower. Plus 2 car garage! Landlord will consider 1 pet case by case with $50 per rent/month. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2395) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.