Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazingly beautiful property. Have not seen such an superb interior design in Townhouses in Fairfax. Must see the ultimate beauty of delicate touch by the owner. Three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, luxury upgraded kitchen, and much more.Stainless appliances, luxury special granite countertop, refinished bathrooms. Two car garage. End unit.