Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Amazingly private end unit town home in sought after neighborhood. Walk to the park, Metro bus stop and Fairlakes Shopping Center. Large deck and lower level patio for morning coffee or evening dinners with trees for privacy! Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. (no carpet at all!). Eat-in Kitchen with tons of natural light. Available AUG 1st. Owner will consider dogs, absolutely no cats! Wear masks when showing please!