Centreville, VA
14824 EDMAN CIRCLE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

14824 EDMAN CIRCLE

14824 Edman Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14824 Edman Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful 3 level Townhome in Centreville. New carpet, new paint, and deck. Close to I66, Rt. 29 & Rt. 28. Walking distance to park & ride Vienna Metro. Has gorgeous hardwood floors on main level & master bedroom. Breakfast area and sliding glass door leading out to large deck. Backs to trees for privacy. Lower level fireplace and basement with walk-out entrance to fully fenced backyard patio. Lee Overlook includes community pool! Last tenant stayed for 10 years! Two assigned parking spaces in front + guest parking. Close to shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE have any available units?
14824 EDMAN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14824 EDMAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14824 EDMAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

