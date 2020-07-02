14824 EDMAN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Beautiful 3 level Townhome in Centreville. New carpet, new paint, and deck. Close to I66, Rt. 29 & Rt. 28. Walking distance to park & ride Vienna Metro. Has gorgeous hardwood floors on main level & master bedroom. Breakfast area and sliding glass door leading out to large deck. Backs to trees for privacy. Lower level fireplace and basement with walk-out entrance to fully fenced backyard patio. Lee Overlook includes community pool! Last tenant stayed for 10 years! Two assigned parking spaces in front + guest parking. Close to shopping centers.