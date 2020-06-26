All apartments in Centreville
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

14811 HATFIELD SQUARE

14811 Hatfield Square · No Longer Available
Location

14811 Hatfield Square, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located close to I66 in Centreville. ! A must-see property! 3 levels, private parking and a fenced yard! Fully Renovated town-home in the heart of Centreville with 3 Bedrooms ,1 full bath and 2 half baths, Upgrades include new hardwood floors, paint, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets. Fully finished basement with a half bath. Fully fenced back yard. Walk to Kiss & Ride-Fairfax Connector. $65 application fee per applicant, application needs to be done online as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE have any available units?
14811 HATFIELD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE have?
Some of 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
14811 HATFIELD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE is not pet friendly.
Does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE offers parking.
Does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14811 HATFIELD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
