14811 HATFIELD SQUARE

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located close to I66 in Centreville. ! A must-see property! 3 levels, private parking and a fenced yard! Fully Renovated town-home in the heart of Centreville with 3 Bedrooms ,1 full bath and 2 half baths, Upgrades include new hardwood floors, paint, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets. Fully finished basement with a half bath. Fully fenced back yard. Walk to Kiss & Ride-Fairfax Connector. $65 application fee per applicant, application needs to be done online as well.