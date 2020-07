Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Brick front end unit is a must see. 2114 finished sq. ft of wonderful space to include * living room * dining room with 3 sided fireplace * eat in kitchen with gas cooking, stainless steel appliances and granite, * breakfast room * 3 bedrooms and 2 full /2 half baths. Finished walk out lower level/game room is a must see. Owners Suite with walk-in closet and luxury bath with jetted tub. Easy access to RTS. 28, 66, 29, Dulles Airport, VRE, Shopping, Dining and more.