Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill ice maker

Very light and bright 3 finished level townhouse in London Towne. 3 bedrooms plus 2 full and 2 half baths. Sliding glass door from dining room opens to fenced back yard, paved patio with large shed and built-in gas barbecue grill. See documents in this listing for disclosure form. Park in space #4580, right in front. Close to shopping and commuter routes I66, routes 29 and 28. Please use on-line application. Application fee is $55 per adult.