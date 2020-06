Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom Townhome located in Sully Station. Great schools, Hard wood floor all three levels, Oversize deck with fully fence back yard, near shopping center and easy access 66 high way, also close to the Dulles Air Port, The landlord already scheduled to change all new windows in February .