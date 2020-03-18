All apartments in Centreville
14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE
14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE

14719 Southwarke Place · No Longer Available
Location

14719 Southwarke Place, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
End Unit Townhouse with open floor plan. Spacious Living Room and Separate Dining Room that opens to private rear deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in Living and Dining rooms. Large Master Suite. 3 Full Bedrooms on upper level. Located on a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE have any available units?
14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE offer parking?
No, 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
