14719 SOUTHWARKE PLACE

End Unit Townhouse with open floor plan. Spacious Living Room and Separate Dining Room that opens to private rear deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in Living and Dining rooms. Large Master Suite. 3 Full Bedrooms on upper level. Located on a cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
