Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

14639 Stone Range Dr.

14639 Stone Range Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14639 Stone Range Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Painted + New Carpets in 3BR end-unit townhome in Centreville! - FRESHLY PAINTED NEUTRAL GREY-TONES WITH WHITE TRIM*NEW CARPETS THRU-OUT*Sunny & bright 3BR, end unit townhouse in super location*Main level has White on White eat- in kitchen with large dining room & living room*Basement with den/study, full bath, laundry + rec rm*Walkout through sliding glass doors to back*Location Location Location! Walk to many shops, restaurants, grocery*Hard to find a more convenient location*Additional street parking for visitors**AVAILABLE NOW*

*AVAILABLE NOW*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14639 Stone Range Dr. have any available units?
14639 Stone Range Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14639 Stone Range Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14639 Stone Range Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14639 Stone Range Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14639 Stone Range Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14639 Stone Range Dr. offer parking?
No, 14639 Stone Range Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 14639 Stone Range Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14639 Stone Range Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14639 Stone Range Dr. have a pool?
No, 14639 Stone Range Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14639 Stone Range Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14639 Stone Range Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14639 Stone Range Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14639 Stone Range Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14639 Stone Range Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14639 Stone Range Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

