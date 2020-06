Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome home! This beautiful end-unit garage townhouse has fresh paint and carpet throughout and features new windows, a kitchen with granite and stainless, an open living area with high ceilings, gas fireplace, and gorgeous hardwood floors. The finished lower level leads to the garage and patio. Pool, tennis, playground, shopping, and more are all nearby. A+ schools. Open Sunday 3/15 at 11:30am.