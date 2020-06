Amenities

First Time Rental - Owners relocating out of state and offering home for rent - Longer term is acceptable. Fabulous location with back deck and patio area backing to acres of parkland. Well maintained brick front home with hardwoods through main, staircase up, and upper level. Master suite with updated bath inc soak tub + glass shower + dbl sink granite vanity. Updated kitchen includes granite and stainless. Walk out lower level with full bath + fireplace. Freshly painted.