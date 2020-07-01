All apartments in Centreville
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

14559 TRURO PARISH COURT

14559 Truro Parish Court · No Longer Available
Location

14559 Truro Parish Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
accessible
range
Clean & ready to move-in . Available now !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT have any available units?
14559 TRURO PARISH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT have?
Some of 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14559 TRURO PARISH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT offer parking?
No, 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT have a pool?
No, 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT has accessible units.
Does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14559 TRURO PARISH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

