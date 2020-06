Amenities

For Rent, Hurry, Best 2 Level, 2 Full Bath Price in Centreville. $1,700/mo. 2 level Townhome, Available now, Sorry, no pets, 1,302 sf, 3 BR, 2.5 BA, Only pay Electric & Internet/TV, Fios or Cox, Lovely unit, Best location backing to open space for Views & Privacy, Balcony, Wood Look Laminate flooring, Spacious rms, Washer/Dryer on top floor, Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Library, Major Rds Rt 66, 29 and 28. #641 Bus to Vienna Metro, Park in #57