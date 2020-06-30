Amenities
14544 Woodgate Manor Place Centreville VA 20120
.
Available is this very large, bright garaged townhome in Centreville VA. Spacious end unit with three full finished levels and 2000 square feet!
.
This 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath home features hardwood floors, fireplace, modern open gourmet kitchen with large butler's pantry, and entertaining island. It also has that “Wow Factor” grand entryway, updated modern baths, lots of storage, grand master suite, large rooms, washer/dryer, lots of light, walk out basement, and much more.
.
Literally, 1 block off I-66 makes this a commuters dream. Close to 29, 28, Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County Parkway, Dulles Airport, Stone Road Park & Ride lot for Metro bus & FX Connector, Centreville Library, Shopping, and restaurants. EOH