Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

14544 Woodgate Manor Place Centreville VA 20120

Available is this very large, bright garaged townhome in Centreville VA. Spacious end unit with three full finished levels and 2000 square feet!

This 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath home features hardwood floors, fireplace, modern open gourmet kitchen with large butler's pantry, and entertaining island. It also has that “Wow Factor” grand entryway, updated modern baths, lots of storage, grand master suite, large rooms, washer/dryer, lots of light, walk out basement, and much more.

Literally, 1 block off I-66 makes this a commuters dream. Close to 29, 28, Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County Parkway, Dulles Airport, Stone Road Park & Ride lot for Metro bus & FX Connector, Centreville Library, Shopping, and restaurants. EOH