Centreville, VA
14544 Woodgate Manor Place
Last updated February 17 2020 at 10:06 PM

14544 Woodgate Manor Place

14544 Woodgate Manor Place
Location

14544 Woodgate Manor Place, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
14544 Woodgate Manor Place Centreville VA 20120
.
Available is this very large, bright garaged townhome in Centreville VA. Spacious end unit with three full finished levels and 2000 square feet!
.
This 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath home features hardwood floors, fireplace, modern open gourmet kitchen with large butler's pantry, and entertaining island. It also has that “Wow Factor” grand entryway, updated modern baths, lots of storage, grand master suite, large rooms, washer/dryer, lots of light, walk out basement, and much more.
.
Literally, 1 block off I-66 makes this a commuters dream. Close to 29, 28, Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County Parkway, Dulles Airport, Stone Road Park & Ride lot for Metro bus & FX Connector, Centreville Library, Shopping, and restaurants. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place have any available units?
14544 Woodgate Manor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place have?
Some of 14544 Woodgate Manor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14544 Woodgate Manor Place currently offering any rent specials?
14544 Woodgate Manor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14544 Woodgate Manor Place pet-friendly?
No, 14544 Woodgate Manor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place offer parking?
Yes, 14544 Woodgate Manor Place offers parking.
Does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14544 Woodgate Manor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place have a pool?
No, 14544 Woodgate Manor Place does not have a pool.
Does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place have accessible units?
No, 14544 Woodgate Manor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14544 Woodgate Manor Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14544 Woodgate Manor Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14544 Woodgate Manor Place has units with air conditioning.

