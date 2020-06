Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RESTRICTED SHOWING ONLY ON WED & SAT 2:30-4:30 ** Bright and Airy, high ceiling fully finished 5BR, 3.5BATH SF in quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter, Double oven, SS appliances. Newer hardwood on upstair bedrooms. and most of Main level. Deck looking out to trees. Fully finished basement with huge recroom, bedroom, den, and full bath. Only minutes to hwy,, shops, & restaurants**old photos ** Currently tenant occupied