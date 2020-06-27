14521 Black Horse Court

Amenities

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a recently remodeled 3Bed 1Full-Bath 2Half-Bath Townhouse in Newgate! This home features both carpet and wood flooring, large family room, updated eat in kitchen, walk out to backyard w/wooded deck and large storage area, remodeled master bath and two additional bedrooms nicely sized with plenty of natural light and closet space. Basement is finished with brand new floors, half bath and utility room. No pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553