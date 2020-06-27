All apartments in Centreville
14521 Black Horse Court
Last updated July 25 2019 at 5:44 PM

14521 Black Horse Court

14521 Black Horse Court · No Longer Available
Location

14521 Black Horse Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a recently remodeled 3Bed 1Full-Bath 2Half-Bath Townhouse in Newgate! This home features both carpet and wood flooring, large family room, updated eat in kitchen, walk out to backyard w/wooded deck and large storage area, remodeled master bath and two additional bedrooms nicely sized with plenty of natural light and closet space. Basement is finished with brand new floors, half bath and utility room. No pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14521 Black Horse Court have any available units?
14521 Black Horse Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14521 Black Horse Court have?
Some of 14521 Black Horse Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14521 Black Horse Court currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Black Horse Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 Black Horse Court pet-friendly?
No, 14521 Black Horse Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14521 Black Horse Court offer parking?
No, 14521 Black Horse Court does not offer parking.
Does 14521 Black Horse Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14521 Black Horse Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 Black Horse Court have a pool?
No, 14521 Black Horse Court does not have a pool.
Does 14521 Black Horse Court have accessible units?
No, 14521 Black Horse Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 Black Horse Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14521 Black Horse Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14521 Black Horse Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14521 Black Horse Court does not have units with air conditioning.
