14430 ROUND LICK LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

What a tremendous lease opportunity! Excellent Location! You'll love this Light and Bright 3-level single family home for a 1 or 2 year lease. This is an adorable 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a massive deck for entertaining, formal dining and living rooms and a finished basement with full bath and separate den. The home boasts a marble entry, modern tile bathrooms, upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors on top two levels as well as granite countertops and white cabinets! Master bath has a full soaking tub. The expansive backyard is fully fenced. The freezer in basement and fridge outside will stay and can be used by renters. This Centreville home is located on the end of a cul-de-sac and in a perfect location near Route 28, Hwy 29, Wegmans and Fairfax County Schools. Owners seeking a 2 yr lease, will accept a year. NO Pets.