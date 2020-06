Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property available for 12- 24 months lease. All applications accepted online. Please see Document for details on how to apply. Pets Case by case, UNDER 30lb. Wonderful and Immaculate Townhome, 9Ft Vaulted Ceilings,Formal Living and Dining Rooms,Opens to Private Deck,Fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, One car Garage. Close to Rt 28, 50 and 66. Close distance to shops and restaurants.