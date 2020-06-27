14366 HAYSICKLE COURT

WONDERFUL END-UNIT TOWN HOME, BRICK FRONT, 3BR, 2FBA, 1HBA, HW FLOORS, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES, HUGE TREK DECK, TILED BATH, HUGE WALK IN CLOSET IN MBR; FENCED BK YD; EXCELLENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO I-66,28 & 29.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
