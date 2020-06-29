14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

You don't want this home to pass you by! This end unit townhome has beautiful bay windows in the kitchen, two entryway into the kitchen, which also has space for a nice dining table. The living room has a fireplace with a large window and sliding doors into the fenced in, large backyard. Grass area and brick is in the backyard and a storage closet. This home is equipped with a half bath on the main level, washer and dryer with some storage space under the stairs. Upstairs has a full bathroom in the hallway, 2 rooms to the right and the master bedroom to the left with a beautiful spacious stand up shower.