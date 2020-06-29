All apartments in Centreville
Last updated March 8 2020

14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT

14312 Little Rocky Mountain Court · No Longer Available
Location

14312 Little Rocky Mountain Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
You don't want this home to pass you by! This end unit townhome has beautiful bay windows in the kitchen, two entryway into the kitchen, which also has space for a nice dining table. The living room has a fireplace with a large window and sliding doors into the fenced in, large backyard. Grass area and brick is in the backyard and a storage closet. This home is equipped with a half bath on the main level, washer and dryer with some storage space under the stairs. Upstairs has a full bathroom in the hallway, 2 rooms to the right and the master bedroom to the left with a beautiful spacious stand up shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT have any available units?
14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT offer parking?
No, 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT have a pool?
No, 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14312 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
