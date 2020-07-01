Fully upgraded townhouse for rent with new appliances, renovated basement, and new patio. Nice detached two car garage, convenient to I-66 and many area amenities. One of the nicest units in the subdivision. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.