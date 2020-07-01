13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully upgraded townhouse for rent with new appliances, renovated basement, and new patio. Nice detached two car garage, convenient to I-66 and many area amenities. One of the nicest units in the subdivision. Must See!