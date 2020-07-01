All apartments in Centreville
13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD

13996 New Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

13996 New Braddock Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully upgraded townhouse for rent with new appliances, renovated basement, and new patio. Nice detached two car garage, convenient to I-66 and many area amenities. One of the nicest units in the subdivision. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD offers parking.
Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13996 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

