13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Fully Renovated Move in Ready. Absolutely Excellent Home in most sought-after Centerville,VA. Beautiful, Elegance, Gorgeous and Stunning 2 Car Garage Townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 3 Full Bath. New Flooring in Main Level, New Fresh Bright Paint, New Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Granite Kitchen Counters, New Garage Doors , New Premium Upgraded Carpet in All Levels, New Windows in Dining area and Basement, New Bath fittings much more .. This beautiful home has Total of 1700+ SQ with all 3 levels. Bright open floor plan, with Wide Plank Bruce hardwood floors main level Living. The elegant Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Dining an abundance of oak cabinetry, and brand new upgraded stainless-steel appliances package including electric range, Dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Top floor has Master suite has Bedroom and Master Bath, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms each with bright Natural lighted and one well located hall bath shared between 2 bedrooms. The Basement with Gleaming Hardwood has grand Recreation room with well lighted Den and full bath walks out Grand Brand new patio leading to detached garage. Visit This home is located at close to I 66 / RT 28 Major commuter routes. Metro bus stop with direct bus to Vienna Metro/DC, Restaurant. Tour Today!