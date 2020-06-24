All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD

13988 New Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13988 New Braddock Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Fully Renovated Move in Ready. Absolutely Excellent Home in most sought-after Centerville,VA. Beautiful, Elegance, Gorgeous and Stunning 2 Car Garage Townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 3 Full Bath. New Flooring in Main Level, New Fresh Bright Paint, New Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Granite Kitchen Counters, New Garage Doors , New Premium Upgraded Carpet in All Levels, New Windows in Dining area and Basement, New Bath fittings much more .. This beautiful home has Total of 1700+ SQ with all 3 levels. Bright open floor plan, with Wide Plank Bruce hardwood floors main level Living. The elegant Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Dining an abundance of oak cabinetry, and brand new upgraded stainless-steel appliances package including electric range, Dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Top floor has Master suite has Bedroom and Master Bath, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms each with bright Natural lighted and one well located hall bath shared between 2 bedrooms. The Basement with Gleaming Hardwood has grand Recreation room with well lighted Den and full bath walks out Grand Brand new patio leading to detached garage. Visit This home is located at close to I 66 / RT 28 Major commuter routes. Metro bus stop with direct bus to Vienna Metro/DC, Restaurant. Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD offers parking.
Does 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13988 NEW BRADDOCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia