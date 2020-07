Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Please click here to apply



Lovely 4-level garage town home in popular Heritage Estates. Great space with flooring on main level and more. Lots of natural light, neutral colors, and a great floor plan for everyday living and entertaining! Master suite on upper level with beautiful updated bathroom with a double sink vanity, a walk in shower and walk-in closet. Walk-out lower level to fenced year yard. Deck off main level living room. This one will go fast Don't Miss It!