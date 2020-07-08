All apartments in Centreville
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

13912 ROCK BROOK COURT

13912 Rock Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

13912 Rock Brook Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Imagine spending your days in this gorgeous estate with incredible amount of daylight. Spacious and expansive brick front colonial detached home with 2 car garage. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 20' ceilings on a magnificent private landscaped lot! Fabulous hardwood floors throughout the main level. OPEN KITCHEN layout comes with granite countertops, island with stove, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, and new marble backsplash. The kitchen opens to a PRIVATE DECK that backs to trees, and walking trails. The OWNERS SUITE has a sitting area, bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. LAUNDRY ROOM has two stainless from loading washer and dryer. GARAGE entrance is next to the kitchen. LIVING ROOM has gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and track lighting. The FINISHED BASEMENT has a fitness room, full bathroom, and spacious recreation area. New light fixtures, fresh paint and new floors in the family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT have any available units?
13912 ROCK BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT have?
Some of 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13912 ROCK BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT offers parking.
Does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13912 ROCK BROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

