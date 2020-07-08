13912 ROCK BROOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Imagine spending your days in this gorgeous estate with incredible amount of daylight. Spacious and expansive brick front colonial detached home with 2 car garage. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 20' ceilings on a magnificent private landscaped lot! Fabulous hardwood floors throughout the main level. OPEN KITCHEN layout comes with granite countertops, island with stove, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, and new marble backsplash. The kitchen opens to a PRIVATE DECK that backs to trees, and walking trails. The OWNERS SUITE has a sitting area, bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. LAUNDRY ROOM has two stainless from loading washer and dryer. GARAGE entrance is next to the kitchen. LIVING ROOM has gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and track lighting. The FINISHED BASEMENT has a fitness room, full bathroom, and spacious recreation area. New light fixtures, fresh paint and new floors in the family room.