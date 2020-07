Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Wonderful Brick End Unit, Very Spacious private, Sunny and Bright Lots of windows, New Carpet in upper bedrooms, New Floor in Kit, SS appliances, Huge Deck off of Kitchen, W/D,Ceiling Fans in upstairs BRs, 9 ft. Ceiling, Sep Shower w/tub/Skylight in MBath,, Huge Deck off of Kitchen, Easy Access to I-66, RT 28, 29. Park in 130 - Good Credit Required - Owner does not participate housing programs.