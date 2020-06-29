All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13665 Lavender Mist Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13665 Lavender Mist Ln
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:56 AM

13665 Lavender Mist Ln

13665 Lavender Mist Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13665 Lavender Mist Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Homestay with Yildiz.
Private beautiful room with a shared bathroom.
The food is not included in the price if you would like breakfast and dinner to be provided the price will increase by $250.
Please contact me for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13665 Lavender Mist Ln have any available units?
13665 Lavender Mist Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 13665 Lavender Mist Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13665 Lavender Mist Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13665 Lavender Mist Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13665 Lavender Mist Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13665 Lavender Mist Ln offer parking?
No, 13665 Lavender Mist Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13665 Lavender Mist Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13665 Lavender Mist Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13665 Lavender Mist Ln have a pool?
No, 13665 Lavender Mist Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13665 Lavender Mist Ln have accessible units?
No, 13665 Lavender Mist Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13665 Lavender Mist Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13665 Lavender Mist Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13665 Lavender Mist Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13665 Lavender Mist Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia