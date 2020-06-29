13665 Lavender Mist Ln

Homestay with Yildiz. Private beautiful room with a shared bathroom. The food is not included in the price if you would like breakfast and dinner to be provided the price will increase by $250. Please contact me for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
