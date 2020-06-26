13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room

Charming 3 levels, Brick front townhome. Minutes to Union Mill Shopping Center, Centreville Crossing Shopping Center, and Centreville 12 Showtime Movie Theaters. Five miles from Fair Oaks Shopping Mall and Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Close to Everything! Hardwood floors. Bright & sunny eat-in kitchen, w/breakfast Bar. Privacy fenced backyard. Lower level walkout basement with recreation room. Two assigned parking spaces. Additional street parking. No pets allowed. No smoking. Tenant occupied. Available 7/11/2019. MON-SAT: 10am-5pm. No showings on Sundays. Make showing appointments with listing agent. Sharon Kim 703-832-5490 (text preferred) or email sharonkhomes@gmail.com