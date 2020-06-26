All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM

13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT

13648 Clarendon Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

13648 Clarendon Springs Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
media room
Charming 3 levels, Brick front townhome. Minutes to Union Mill Shopping Center, Centreville Crossing Shopping Center, and Centreville 12 Showtime Movie Theaters. Five miles from Fair Oaks Shopping Mall and Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Close to Everything! Hardwood floors. Bright & sunny eat-in kitchen, w/breakfast Bar. Privacy fenced backyard. Lower level walkout basement with recreation room. Two assigned parking spaces. Additional street parking. No pets allowed. No smoking. Tenant occupied. Available 7/11/2019. MON-SAT: 10am-5pm. No showings on Sundays. Make showing appointments with listing agent. Sharon Kim 703-832-5490 (text preferred) or email sharonkhomes@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT have any available units?
13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT have?
Some of 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT offers parking.
Does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT have a pool?
No, 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT have accessible units?
No, 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13648 CLARENDON SPRINGS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
