13630 Bent Tree Circle

Amenities

Bent Tree located in Centreville, Virginia offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle, close to Route 66, 28, and 29 all connecting you to the nation s capital. Our community features floor plans that include wood flooring and upgraded kitchens and baths in select apartments. Homes also include a washer and dryer, spacious walk in closets, a private balcony/patio, wood burning fireplaces and cathedral ceilings. The pet friendly community features a pet park, children s playground, detached garages, racquetball and volleyball courts, tennis court, a 24 hour fitness center and a swimming pool with barbecue grilling areas. Only minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Jiffy Lube Live, and Dulles International Airport. Walkable distance to restaurants and shopping. Guarantors welcome!