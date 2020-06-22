All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13630 Bent Tree Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13630 Bent Tree Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13630 Bent Tree Circle

13630 Bent Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13630 Bent Tree Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Bent Tree located in Centreville, Virginia offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle, close to Route 66, 28, and 29 all connecting you to the nation s capital. Our community features floor plans that include wood flooring and upgraded kitchens and baths in select apartments. Homes also include a washer and dryer, spacious walk in closets, a private balcony/patio, wood burning fireplaces and cathedral ceilings. The pet friendly community features a pet park, children s playground, detached garages, racquetball and volleyball courts, tennis court, a 24 hour fitness center and a swimming pool with barbecue grilling areas. Only minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Jiffy Lube Live, and Dulles International Airport. Walkable distance to restaurants and shopping. Guarantors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13630 Bent Tree Circle have any available units?
13630 Bent Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13630 Bent Tree Circle have?
Some of 13630 Bent Tree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13630 Bent Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13630 Bent Tree Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13630 Bent Tree Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13630 Bent Tree Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13630 Bent Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13630 Bent Tree Circle does offer parking.
Does 13630 Bent Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13630 Bent Tree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13630 Bent Tree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13630 Bent Tree Circle has a pool.
Does 13630 Bent Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 13630 Bent Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13630 Bent Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13630 Bent Tree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia