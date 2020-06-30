13561 Orchard Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool tennis court

Beautifully Updated 2 Bed Condo! - This 2 bedroom condo is totally renovated with maple hardwood floors in the living/dining room and the 2nd bedroom. Updated kitchen with tall cabinets and upgraded counters. Closets with organizers. Entrance is ground level with stairs going up inside unit to second floor location for living area. Balcony off open concept living area. Newer water heater and HVAC. 1 Assigned parking spot with additional open spot with tag. Tons of community ammenities - exercise room, pool, playgrounds, tennis courts. This is a great unit! Only one pet allowed per condo association rules. Must have good credit!



VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAjRw4BhHeo



(RLNE5742605)