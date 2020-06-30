All apartments in Centreville
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

13561 Orchard Dr

13561 Orchard Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13561 Orchard Dr, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Updated 2 Bed Condo! - This 2 bedroom condo is totally renovated with maple hardwood floors in the living/dining room and the 2nd bedroom. Updated kitchen with tall cabinets and upgraded counters. Closets with organizers. Entrance is ground level with stairs going up inside unit to second floor location for living area. Balcony off open concept living area. Newer water heater and HVAC. 1 Assigned parking spot with additional open spot with tag. Tons of community ammenities - exercise room, pool, playgrounds, tennis courts. This is a great unit! Only one pet allowed per condo association rules. Must have good credit!

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAjRw4BhHeo

(RLNE5742605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13561 Orchard Dr have any available units?
13561 Orchard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13561 Orchard Dr have?
Some of 13561 Orchard Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13561 Orchard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13561 Orchard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13561 Orchard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13561 Orchard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13561 Orchard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13561 Orchard Dr offers parking.
Does 13561 Orchard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13561 Orchard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13561 Orchard Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13561 Orchard Dr has a pool.
Does 13561 Orchard Dr have accessible units?
No, 13561 Orchard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13561 Orchard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13561 Orchard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13561 Orchard Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13561 Orchard Dr has units with air conditioning.

