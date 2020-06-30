13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Delightful 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Little Rocky Run. Spacious Master Bedrooms on the Upper Level. 4th Bedroom & 3rd Bath on Lower Level. Remodeled kitchen, newer appliances, Granite counter tops, Backslash. New Roof and New Sidings. Fresh Paint. New Floors on Upper Level. Family size Deck. Fenced Backyard Convenient to Braddock Rd, Lee Hwy/Rt 29, Rt 28 and I-66. Close to George Mason University. Community Amenities include Rec Centers, Pools, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, and Trails! Close to Braddock Park & Twin Lakes Golf Course.Close proximity to shops, dining, entertainment & public transportation.Location! Location! Location!