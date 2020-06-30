All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE

13508 Little Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13508 Little Brook Drive, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Delightful 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Little Rocky Run. Spacious Master Bedrooms on the Upper Level. 4th Bedroom & 3rd Bath on Lower Level. Remodeled kitchen, newer appliances, Granite counter tops, Backslash. New Roof and New Sidings. Fresh Paint. New Floors on Upper Level. Family size Deck. Fenced Backyard Convenient to Braddock Rd, Lee Hwy/Rt 29, Rt 28 and I-66. Close to George Mason University. Community Amenities include Rec Centers, Pools, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, and Trails! Close to Braddock Park & Twin Lakes Golf Course.Close proximity to shops, dining, entertainment & public transportation.Location! Location! Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13508 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia