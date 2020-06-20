13397 CONNOR DRIVE

Amenities

Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light. 1 Assigned parking spot and additional parking with parking permit. Convenient location with easy access to 28, 29, 50, I-66 and Fairfax County Parkway. Shopping and Entertainment close by. One small dog will be considered under 25 lbs per condo regulations.