13397 CONNOR DRIVE

Amenities
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light. 1 Assigned parking spot and additional parking with parking permit. Convenient location with easy access to 28, 29, 50, I-66 and Fairfax County Parkway. Shopping and Entertainment close by. One small dog will be considered under 25 lbs per condo regulations.