All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13397 CONNOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:17 PM

13397 CONNOR DRIVE

13397 Connor Drive · (703) 818-1886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit O · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light. 1 Assigned parking spot and additional parking with parking permit. Convenient location with easy access to 28, 29, 50, I-66 and Fairfax County Parkway. Shopping and Entertainment close by. One small dog will be considered under 25 lbs per condo regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13397 CONNOR DRIVE have any available units?
13397 CONNOR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13397 CONNOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13397 CONNOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13397 CONNOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13397 CONNOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13397 CONNOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13397 CONNOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13397 CONNOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13397 CONNOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13397 CONNOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13397 CONNOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13397 CONNOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13397 CONNOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13397 CONNOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13397 CONNOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13397 CONNOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13397 CONNOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13397 CONNOR DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity