Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing location, Gated Community. 2 bed, 2 bath TH w/loft (perfect for home office/guest bed) located in Centreville! Spacious rooms, 2 levels provide plenty of room for storage/relaxation. SS appliances in large kitchen w/bar seating. Included in rent are HOA fees, water/sewer, and trash and snow removal.Please note, this is a third floor unit with a Loft. It also comes with a garage and a drive way with inside building access to stairs.