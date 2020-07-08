All apartments in Centreville
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

13347-A CONNOR DR

13347 Connor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13347 Connor Dr, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
CHARMING First FLOOR CONDO, 2 BEDS, 2 FULL BATHS, 1 car connected garage plus driveway and 1 assigned spot. Brand new flooring, brand new paint, BUILT IN COMPUTER DESK and work area, like new kitchen. Enjoy the gated community with great amenities including: Pool and fitness center. Cannot beat this location with such close proximity and access to Route 66. Ready for move in. Pictures coming soon!Included in rent are water/sewer, trash and snow removal.To apply go to: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/13347-A-Connor-Centreville-VA-20120-287624757

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13347-A CONNOR DR have any available units?
13347-A CONNOR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13347-A CONNOR DR have?
Some of 13347-A CONNOR DR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13347-A CONNOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
13347-A CONNOR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13347-A CONNOR DR pet-friendly?
No, 13347-A CONNOR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13347-A CONNOR DR offer parking?
Yes, 13347-A CONNOR DR offers parking.
Does 13347-A CONNOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13347-A CONNOR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13347-A CONNOR DR have a pool?
Yes, 13347-A CONNOR DR has a pool.
Does 13347-A CONNOR DR have accessible units?
No, 13347-A CONNOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13347-A CONNOR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13347-A CONNOR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13347-A CONNOR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13347-A CONNOR DR does not have units with air conditioning.

