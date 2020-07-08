13347-A CONNOR DR

Amenities

CHARMING First FLOOR CONDO, 2 BEDS, 2 FULL BATHS, 1 car connected garage plus driveway and 1 assigned spot. Brand new flooring, brand new paint, BUILT IN COMPUTER DESK and work area, like new kitchen. Enjoy the gated community with great amenities including: Pool and fitness center. Cannot beat this location with such close proximity and access to Route 66. Ready for move in. Pictures coming soon!Included in rent are water/sewer, trash and snow removal.To apply go to: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/13347-A-Connor-Centreville-VA-20120-287624757