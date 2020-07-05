---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bd7d9c06b ---- Remodeled Two Years Ago-2 Car SF Home on Cul De Sac with Deck/Fenced Rear Just Minutes from Fairfax County Parkway/Shopping and Dining*Home Boasts Hardwood Flooring on Main Level with an Office/Formal Living and Dining Rooms/Eat In Gourmet Kitchen includes SS Appliances/Large Island and Updated Cabinets*Family Room with Custom Stone Fireplace Surround*Spacious Master Suite with Walk in Closet and Luxury Tile Bath with Separate Shower and Soaking Tub*Two of Three Upper Bedrooms With Walk in Closets*Finished Rec Room in Basement Walks out to Patio*Ample Storage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have any available units?
13342 Regal Crest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have?
Some of 13342 Regal Crest Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13342 Regal Crest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13342 Regal Crest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.