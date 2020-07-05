13342 Regal Crest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bd7d9c06b ---- Remodeled Two Years Ago-2 Car SF Home on Cul De Sac with Deck/Fenced Rear Just Minutes from Fairfax County Parkway/Shopping and Dining*Home Boasts Hardwood Flooring on Main Level with an Office/Formal Living and Dining Rooms/Eat In Gourmet Kitchen includes SS Appliances/Large Island and Updated Cabinets*Family Room with Custom Stone Fireplace Surround*Spacious Master Suite with Walk in Closet and Luxury Tile Bath with Separate Shower and Soaking Tub*Two of Three Upper Bedrooms With Walk in Closets*Finished Rec Room in Basement Walks out to Patio*Ample Storage