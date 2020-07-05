All apartments in Centreville
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

13342 Regal Crest Dr.

13342 Regal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13342 Regal Crest Drive, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bd7d9c06b ---- Remodeled Two Years Ago-2 Car SF Home on Cul De Sac with Deck/Fenced Rear Just Minutes from Fairfax County Parkway/Shopping and Dining*Home Boasts Hardwood Flooring on Main Level with an Office/Formal Living and Dining Rooms/Eat In Gourmet Kitchen includes SS Appliances/Large Island and Updated Cabinets*Family Room with Custom Stone Fireplace Surround*Spacious Master Suite with Walk in Closet and Luxury Tile Bath with Separate Shower and Soaking Tub*Two of Three Upper Bedrooms With Walk in Closets*Finished Rec Room in Basement Walks out to Patio*Ample Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have any available units?
13342 Regal Crest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have?
Some of 13342 Regal Crest Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13342 Regal Crest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13342 Regal Crest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13342 Regal Crest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 13342 Regal Crest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. offer parking?
No, 13342 Regal Crest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13342 Regal Crest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have a pool?
No, 13342 Regal Crest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13342 Regal Crest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13342 Regal Crest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13342 Regal Crest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13342 Regal Crest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

