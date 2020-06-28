13201 Village Square Drive

Amenities

Open House: Saturday, Aug 25, 1-4pm.

Beautifully maintained single family townhouse (1690 Sq Ft). Former model home located on a corner lot in the highly desirable Faircrest development.



This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2-car garage and finished basement. Hardwood floor throughout first level. Marble floor entry. Granite kitchen countertop, 42" kitchen cabinets, recessed lights, breakfast bar. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Custom molding throughout the house. Master bath room has a soaking tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room in basement.



Neighborhood pool, tennis courts, party room. Just minutes to 66, 50, 29, Fairfax County Pkwy, Fair Lakes shopping center. Walk to Stringfellow Rd Park&Ride Metro bus to Vienna.



No Pets Allowed



